President of Kazakhstan appointed new ministers
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed new members of the country's government. 

According to Tengrinews, Tokayev dismissed Serikkali Brekeshev as Minister of Ecology, appointing 32-year-old Zulfiya Suleimenova to the post. 

By another decree, the president of Kazakhstan appointed Askhat Oralov as Minister of Culture and Sports. 

Kairbek Uskenbayev was dismissed from the post of Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan. Marat Karabayev became the new Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Azamat Eskaraev was appointed to the post of Minister of Justice, replacing Kanat Musin, who was elected a judge of the Constitutional Court.
