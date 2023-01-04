Islamic State claims responsibility for bombing near checkpoint at military airport in Kabul

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an explosion near a checkpoint at a military airport in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed and wounded several people, AP reported.
In a statement Tuesday night, ISIS said Sunday's attack on the Kabul checkpoint was carried out by the same member of the group who was involved in an attack on a hotel in the capital in mid-December.
The Islamic State group's regional affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has participated in its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in 2021. The targets of the attacks were Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority.
ISIS published a photo of the attacker, identifying him as Abdul Jabbar, and said he safely ended the attack on the hotel after he ran out of ammunition. Jabbar also reportedly detonated his explosive-laden vest, targeting soldiers gathered at a checkpoint.
The military airport is about 200 meters from the civilian airport and close to the Ministry of Interior, where a suicide bomber blew himself up last October, killing at least four people.
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Thakor said after the attack that several people were killed and injured in the blast. He did not give exact figures or additional information about the blast, saying details of the investigation would be announced later.