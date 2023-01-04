News
Special services of Russia and Kazakhstan neutralize criminal grouping in Baikonur
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Society

The press service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan disseminated a statement that on January 3, the National Security Service and the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan jointly with the Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry of Russia conducted a joint special operation on the suppression of a socially dangerous organized criminal group in the city of Baikonur, MK reported.

According to the report, the liquidated criminal group consisted of citizens of Russia and Kazakhstan. The accomplices were also detained in the cities of Astana, Kyzylorda and Konaev.

A total of 18 leaders and active members of the group were detained. Firearms and cash were seized from them.

The group was involved in kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery and theft.
