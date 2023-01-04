LA mayor calls for end to Lachin corridor blockade

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has expressed support for the city's Armenian community, calling for an end to the blockade of the Lachin Corridor.
"I stand with the Armenian community here in Los Angeles calling for an end to the blockade of the Lachin Corridor. We must clearly demonstrate our commitment to freedom by helping the people of Artsakh.
This is a crisis and will only get worse with inaction. Lives are at stake," she tweeted.
