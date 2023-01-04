Los Angeles mayor and city council president address US president on Lachin corridor issue

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian posted on his Twitter page a letter he sent to U.S. President Joe Biden regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor.
"Thank you, Mayor Bass, for joining me in communicating to President Biden the urgent need for U.S. leadership to lift the blockade and bring humanitarian relief to the people of Artsakh," he commented on the published document.
— Paul Krekorian (@PaulKrekorian) January 4, 2023