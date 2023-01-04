News
Los Angeles mayor and city council president address US president on Lachin corridor issue
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian posted on his Twitter page a letter he sent to U.S. President Joe Biden regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor. 

"Thank you, Mayor Bass, for joining me in communicating to President Biden the urgent need for U.S. leadership to lift the blockade and bring humanitarian relief to the people of Artsakh," he commented on the published document. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
