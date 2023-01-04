Genocide Watch: U.S. should impose sanctions on Azerbaijan

Genocide Watch has called on the U.S. to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan in connection with the blocking of the Lachin corridor.
The U.S. should condemn Azerbaijan and: 1) Apply Article 907 and stop all military assistance. 2) Impose sanctions using the Magnitsky Act and other applicable legal tools. 3) Send emergency aid to 120,000 Armenians experiencing a humanitarian crisis, the organization said in a statement on Twitter.
Genocide Watch also calls on the international community to condemn Azerbaijan for its blatant attempt to subject the people of Artsakh to hunger and cold.