Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in Los Angeles

Armenians are holding a rally in support of Artsakh in front of the Los Angeles City Hall.
They hold placards in their hands, flags of Artsakh are hung on their cars. The participants also organized a rally.
On December 12, a group of Azerbaijani soldiers dressed in civilian clothes blocked Stepanakert-Goris highway linking Artsakh with Armenia under a false environmental pretext. Artsakh is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. More than 1,100 people, 270 of whom are minors, cannot return to their homes.