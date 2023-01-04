News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 04
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in Los Angeles
Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in Los Angeles
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenians are holding a rally in support of Artsakh in front of the Los Angeles City Hall.

They hold placards in their hands, flags of Artsakh are hung on their cars. The participants also organized a rally.

On December 12, a group of Azerbaijani soldiers dressed in civilian clothes blocked Stepanakert-Goris highway linking Artsakh with Armenia under a false environmental pretext. Artsakh is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. More than 1,100 people, 270 of whom are minors, cannot return to their homes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Genocide Watch: U.S. should impose sanctions on Azerbaijan
Genocide Watch also calls on the international community to condemn Azerbaijan...
 Foreign Minister: The blockade requires the revision of Artsakh's philosophy and state-building strategy
 the Foreign Minister noted…
 With mediation and support of ICRC, 2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals
More than 1,100 people, 270 of whom are minors, cannot return to their homes...
 Karabakh ombudsman: Civilized world must compel Azerbaijan to stop its crime against humanity!
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is under blockade by Azerbaijan for more than two weeks…
 Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs
Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan chaired a meeting of the Operational Headquarters...
 Karabakh’s Askeran region stores have run out of essential goods, administrative head says
Due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos