Islamic State claims responsibility for bombing near checkpoint at military airport in Kabul

Turkey announces possibility of joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria

Iran and Russia sign deal to build ship for Iranian-Russian port of Solyanka

Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in Los Angeles

Genocide Watch: U.S. should impose sanctions on Azerbaijan

South Korea's president threatens to break military pact with North Korea

What can ratification of International Criminal Court Charter bring to Armenia?

Los Angeles mayor and city council president address US president on Lachin corridor issue

President of Kazakhstan appointed new ministers

LA mayor calls for end to Lachin corridor blockade

Price says US continues to promote direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Tasnim: IRGC member killed in terror attack in Tehran

Artsakh Ombudsman: Artsakh children deserve love and support, nutrition, safety, and security

Lukashenko signs law on ratification of changes in gas prices from Russia

Tehran-Baku relations: Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan leaves for consultations at home

Iranian police claim elimination of terrorist group in south of country

Oil facilities in Yemen acquired by Zenith Netherlands, a major international company

Azerbaijani Defense Minister orders to increase efficiency of reserve servicemen training

Foreign Minister: The blockade requires the revision of Artsakh's philosophy and state-building strategy

U.S. House fails to choose speaker for first time in 100 years after first-round vote

With mediation and support of ICRC, 2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals

Kalin: Iranian President may visit Turkey in coming weeks

Ban on foreigners buying homes goes into effect in Canada

No bank robbery reported in Denmark for first time in years

Kyrgyz authorities ban local singers from performing with phonograms

Poland to ask UN to intervene in issue of war reparations

Iran official: 94 suspects of General Soleimani assassination case are Americans

Political technologist: Russia wants to pull out Karabakh military sphere from Armenia control

Armenia PM chairs ruling party board meeting

Biden, Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13

Turkey inflation drops to 64.27% in December

The Times of Israel: Blinken asks new Israeli FM to convey messages on to Lavrov

Iran court finds Belgium citizen guilty of spying for US

Armenia MFA: International fact-finding mission needs to be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor

Turkey FM: US should finally realize that its policy on Syria will not lead to anything

Karabakh ombudsman: Civilized world must compel Azerbaijan to stop its crime against humanity!

IDRW: Armenia interested in India experience with Su-30SMs

Russia MFA: Moscow will have to take equivalent measures in response to Tokyo's military threats

Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Karabakh’s Askeran region stores have run out of essential goods, administrative head says

Armenia deputy health minister visits Karabakh residents staying at Goris city hotels (PHOTOS)

NATO Military Chiefs of Defense in-person meeting to be held on January 18-19 in Brussels

Turkey’s Baykar UAV manufacturer’s exports increase to $1.18bn in 2022

South Korea, US discussing nuclear operations to counter North

Iran notifies US about legal measures being taken in connection with General Soleimani assassination

Karabakh opposition MP: Armenia should have said there can be no talk of peace treaty unless road to Artsakh is reopened

Next Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv in February

European Parliament corruption scandal gaining momentum

Fly Arna launching flights between Yerevan, Moscow Sheremetyevo airport

Armenia to adopt new Anti-Corruption Strategy soon, justice minister says

Jens Stoltenberg: NATO countries will discuss target indicators for defense spending

Andrey Bystritskiy: Azerbaijan, Armenia can provoke escalation of situation on threshold of signing peace treaty

John Bolton: Turkey’s NATO membership should be in question in 2023

Armenia opposition MP: Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh not performing any of its functions?

World Bank develops new ‘roadmap’ for solving global crises

Karabakh acting FM: What will 2023 be from geopolitical point of view?

Astronomers discover main similarities between Venus and Earth

Turkey expects U.S. and Russia to fulfill their commitments on Syria

Japan assures that it will not become military power

At least 150 people injured in Baghdad due to fireworks and shooting on New Year's Eve

Eco-activists in Rome throw orange paint on Senate building of Italian Parliament

Britain allocates $90.5 million to reduce dependence on Russian nuclear fuel

More than 30 terrorist suspects detained in southeastern Turkey

Bloomberg: Gas crisis in Europe may last until 2030

Yonhap: North Korea may have up to 60 nuclear warheads

Akar: Athens tries to present its contradictions with Ankara as Turkey's problems with NATO

South Korean president says he is ready to hold summit with North Korean leader

Experts: New war between Baku and Yerevan will be shorter, but no less dramatic than the conflict of 2020

Explosion occurs in apartment building in Baku

Daily Mail: British Prime Minister Sunack has serious domestic problems

Fortune of Russian billionaires in 2022 decreased by $94 billion

Kim Jong-un shows his daughter where ballistic missiles are stored

Dubai cancels 30% tax on sale of alcohol

Iranian MFA: Regarding the completion of the JCPOA negotiations, the ball is in the West's court

Azerbaijani Defense Minister checks combat readiness of troops

Foreign diplomats in North Korea are shown opera 'Sea of Blood' on New Year's occasion

Turkey resumes transit of ships through Dardanelles

Militants in India shoot three people during raid on village in Jammu and Kashmir

14 people killed in Mexico prison attack, 24 inmates escaped

Azerbaijan accuses Iran of provocation

Most popular visa-free countries for Russians are named: Among them is Armenia

Stepanyan: Due to Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, thousands of people are deprived of right to full nutrition

Unidentified man opens fire from car in U.S., injuring five people

More than 20 planes unable to land in Istanbul due to fog

Benedict XVI's farewell ceremony begins at Vatican

Two helicopters collide in northeastern Australia

Japanese come to palace to wish emperor Happy New Year for first time in three years

Maduro says he is ready to normalize diplomatic relations with U.S.

Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 50

NATO Secretary General says West should prepare for protracted conflict in Ukraine

Damascus airport is out of order due to Israeli missile attack

Transit of ships through Dardanelles is suspended again

British woman fined £1,500 for cigarette butt thrown out of car window

Sailors discover 'ghost ship' in Bermuda Triangle

President of Artsakh: I am confident that we will meet this direst crisis with honor as well

Artsakh NSS: Azerbaijanis spread false information about allocation of buses to evacuate Stepanakert residents

Psychologist names ways to start 'new life' with New Year

Polyanskiy: UN Security Council statement on Lachin corridor is not adopted because of the French approach

President of Armenia: We will come out of the ordeals that befell our country stronger, tougher and wiser