Iran and Russia sign deal to build ship for Iranian-Russian port of Solyanka

Iran and Russia have signed a contract to build a ship for the Iranian-Russian port of Solyanka, Mehr reports.
Praising the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group (IRISL) and the Solyanka port authorities to strengthen the Caspian Sea transport network, Mahdi Akochakian, consul general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astrakhan, said that the relevant Iranian and Russian officials are trying to increase the level of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
Calling the signing of this contract a big step in the development of Iranian-Russian commercial and trade relations, Akochakian said such vessels can carry all kinds of cargoes. He also expressed hope that with the signing of the contract and the acquisition of more vessels, the needs of shipping in the Caspian Sea will be met.
Announcing the readiness of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astrakhan to support the development of the Islamic Republic of Iran's shipping activities, Hakochakyan urged the Astarhani authorities to continue transferring ownership of land to develop the inner territories of the Solyanka port.