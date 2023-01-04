News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 04
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Gazprom reports on historical records of daily gas exports to China
Gazprom reports on historical records of daily gas exports to China
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Gazprom started 2023 with new historical records of daily gas exports to China through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, company's Telegram channel reported.

Since January 1, the company reached a fundamentally new level of daily deliveries provided for in the contract for 2023.

Already on January 1 and 3 Gazprom exceeded this level (January 3 - by 0.45%).

The supplies are made under a bilateral long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos