Gazprom reports on historical records of daily gas exports to China

Gazprom started 2023 with new historical records of daily gas exports to China through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, company's Telegram channel reported.
Since January 1, the company reached a fundamentally new level of daily deliveries provided for in the contract for 2023.
Already on January 1 and 3 Gazprom exceeded this level (January 3 - by 0.45%).
The supplies are made under a bilateral long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, the statement said.