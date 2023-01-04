Arman Tatoyan: Over 120,000 people, including 30,000 children, are ethnically cleansed

More than 120,000 people, including 30,000 children, are ethnically cleansed. People are trying to force them to leave their homes under the threat of starvation, Arman Tatoyan, former Armenian Ombudsman and Director of the Tatoyan Foundation, wrote on his Facebook.
"At today's regular discussion, we outlined urgent actions, including summarizing factual data about the criminal acts of Azerbaijan and joint steps to counter them. Former Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan, acting Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan, employees of the Tatoyan Foundation took part in the discussion. Over 120,000 people, including 30,000 children, are subjected to ethnic cleansing. People are being forced to leave their homes under the threat of starvation," he noted.