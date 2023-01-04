News
Climate activists spray-painted front gate of French prime minister's office
Climate activists spray-painted front gate of French prime minister's office
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Two climate activists spray-painted the front gate of the French prime minister's office.

The activists, who are members of the group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation), said their action was in protest against climate crimes committed by the state.

According to Reuters, police arrested two activists.

The action took place while French President Emmanuel Macron was presiding over a cabinet meeting. The activists wore T-shirts with the slogan "Who is to blame?"

The 'Derniere Renovation' statement said, among other things, that the state had not fulfilled its obligations to combat climate change.
