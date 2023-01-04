Greece responds to Turkey's threats: Athens will not give up its sovereign rights in Aegean Sea

Greek government spokesman Yannis Ikonomou said during a briefing on Wednesday that Athens will not give up its sovereign rights in the Aegean Sea, RIA Novosti reported.
According to Ikonomou, the Greek government is acting in accordance with international law and in its interests.
"It is acting with confidence. Our country is a strong country, which seeks stability, which does not retreat as far as national interests and sovereignty are concerned. Our country is not to be threatened or intimidated, it is not to be told, especially on national issues," Ikonomu seemed to say.
This was his comment on the words of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın regarding the extension of Greece's territorial waters to 12 miles.
Earlier, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of continuing provocative actions, Gazeta.ru reported.