Artsakh state minister: Opening air corridor is only decision that can dramatically change situation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The opening of an air corridor is the decision that can really change the situation dramatically. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Minister Ruben Vardanyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am—and reflecting on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh to Armenia.

"The [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert airport is ready to receive medium-sized planes. It's just more of a political matter. Pressure from international organizations, European countries, and the USA will be very important. In this situation, the only solution that will enable us [in Artsakh] to live in normal conditions in the winter months is the possibility of opening an ‘air bridge,’" Vardanyan emphasized.

Artsakh has been under an Azerbaijani blockade for 25 days now.
