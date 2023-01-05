Ned Price: US Secretary of State will have telephone conversation with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs in coming days

US State Department spokesman Ned Price announced at Wednesday’s Department press briefing that in the coming days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.
“As you know, Secretary Blinken is personally invested in this process; he’s demonstrated that personal investment by bringing together the leaders of—his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan by speaking with them regularly. I expect he’ll have an opportunity in the coming days to re-engage by phone with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan. Karen Donfried, our assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, also plays a leading role in these efforts. But it is something that we will remain committed to going forward,” Price said.
Also, he responded to the question of who will replace Philip Reeker as senior US advisor for Caucasus negotiations.
Well, right now Ambassador Reeker, fortunately, is still a State Department employee, at least for another 24 hours or so. Upon his departure, this is an issue that will continue to receive attention from senior-level officials in this building,” said the US State Department spokesman.