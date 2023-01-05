Palestinians say teen killed by Israel army in West Bank clashes

A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed Thursday by Israeli fire during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, AP reported.
Palestinian health officials said Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, died after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Abu Zeitoun was shot during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during an army arrest raid. It was not immediately clear if Abu Zeitoun was taking part in the confrontations
The Israeli police said that armed Palestinians attacked the troops, who shot back. It confirmed that troops shot “an armed person, who fired at the forces from close range.”
The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 last spring.
The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.