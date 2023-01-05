News
Thursday
January 05
Russia Patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine
Russia Patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce, Reuters reported.

Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on January 6-7.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all the parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on Jan. 6 until 24:00 on Jan. 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he said.
