Glendale, California Councilmember unable to visit Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin corridor

Glendale City Councilmember and California Democratic Party member Elen Asatryan says the United States government’s military aid to Turkey and Azerbaijan is “unacceptable,” Armenpress reported.

Asatryan notes with regret that the international community is swiftly reacting to Ukraine’s appeal for aid, whereas Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—who are almost in the same situation—are virtually ignored.

Thanks to Asatryan’s efforts, the California Democratic Party resolution calling on the United States Congress and the Biden Administration to take action to repatriate the Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan and to sanction Azerbaijan and Turkey will be one of the 13 priorities of the party in 2023.

The resolution condemns Turkey and Azerbaijan for their war crimes committed during the 44-Day War in 2020.

Elen Asatryan was visiting Armenia on New Year and met with the municipal authorities of Kapan and Gyumri—the sister cities of Glendale, California—to restore and enhance cooperation.

Councilmember Asatryan was also planning to visit Glendale’s sister city Martuni in Artsakh, but she was unable to do so because of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor.

Asatryan had stated that she will be in Armenia until Tuesday, but if the corridor reopens before then, she will postpone her return to the US and visit Artsakh as well. The corridor, however, has not reopened yet.