Iran MFA says French Institute for Research in Iran to be closed in response to new cartoons by Charlie Hebdo

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that in response to the derogatory action of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo, it will close the Institut Francais de Recherche en Iran (French Institute for Research in Iran), Mehr reported.
Following the publication of insulting cartoons in Charlie Hebdo magazine of France, Iran's Foreign Ministry—in a statement released on Thursday—condemned this action in violating recognized moral standards, religious sanctities, the authority of political and religious authorities, and insulting the symbols of sovereignty and national values of Iran.
“The anti-human act of the French magazine, which unfortunately has used the noble concept of ‘freedom of expression’ for years as a cover for anti-cultural acts and desecration of human beings, human dignity, and high moral and religious values, is a continuation of similar moves including the publication of insulting cartoons of the Prophet (PBUH) in previous years which caused the anger and protest of Muslims all over the world,” the statement noted.
“While reviewing the cultural relations with France and examining the possibility of continuing French cultural activity in Iran, in the first step, Iran closes the Institut Français de Recherche en Iran,” it added.