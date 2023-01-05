News
Armenia MFA is in contact with international organizations to address humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

From the very first day of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia and relevant state institutions are constantly in contact with various international organizations to address the issues resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

This was announced by MFA press secretary Vahan Hunanyan in response to the remark that during the last few days, various representatives of the civil society are urging to apply to the UN World Food Program for providing assistance to the Armenians of Artsakh, and asked whether the Armenian MFA has taken any respective actions. 
