Turkey, Syria, Russia FMs’ meeting may take place in UAE in coming days, media report

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, and Russia may take place in the UAE in the coming days, RT Arabic television reported, citing Turkish sources.
On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held talks with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan who arrived in Damascus on a visit at the head of the Emirati delegation.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced earlier that Ankara proposed a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian FMs in the second half of January, which, according to him, is possible in a third country, including Russia.
In December, the first talks between the defense ministers of Turkey and Syria in the last 11 years were held in Russia.
In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which maintained close relations with Damascus before the conflict, took the side of Syrian president's opponents. Since then, Turkey's relations with Syria have remained complicated.
But in recent weeks, both sides, as well as some media, have started talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization of relations, reports RIA Novosti.