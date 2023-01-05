Marukyan: By starving 120K population of Karabakh, Azerbaijan affirms that all demands of Artsakh people are legitimate

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, on Thursday made a new post on Twitter regarding Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.
“Day 25, Lachin Corridor is still blocked by Azerbaijan. By starving 120K population of Nagorno-Karabakh, AZ affirms that all demands of the people of NK are legitimate, under international law, hence, they must be properly addressed sooner or later,” Marukyan wrote.