US House of Representatives fails to elect speaker for 2nd consecutive day

The S House of Representatives adjourned for a second day without electing a House speaker, after Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short on three more ballots, failing to win a majority of support in the House, CBS News reported.
The House will reconvene on Thursday at noon local time.
After meeting behind closed doors Wednesday night with some detractors for nearly three hours, McCarthy told reporters he didn't believe another vote tonight would deliver a different outcome.
McCarthy said progress was made in negotiations with the Republicans opposing his bid for speaker.
Little changed on Wednesday—except McCarthy lost one more vote, a Republican who switched from supporting him to "present."
Democrats remained united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, as he remained strong with all 212 Democratic votes on all six ballots.
The GOP breakaway faction on Wednesday nominated Republican, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, instead of Rep. Jim Jordan—who had voted for McCarthy and has said he wasn't seeking the speakership. With the Democrats having nominated Hakeem Jeffries, it marked the first time in history two Black men were nominated to be speaker of the House.
Republicans in their nominating speeches appealed to their members to unify and back McCarthy.