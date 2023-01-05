News
Armenia FM briefs France envoy on situation due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)
Armenia FM briefs France envoy on situation due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday received French Ambassador Anne Louyot, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mirzoyan briefed the French diplomat on the current situation due to Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, and stressed that the 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh, who are under siege due to the illegal actions of Azerbaijan, are facing a gradually deepening humanitarian crisis.

He Armenian FM emphasized the continued and targeted response and steps taken by the international community toward reopening the Lachin corridor, in accordance with Azerbaijan's obligations stipulated in the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

In this context, Mirzoyan lauded the position of the French side, expressing satisfaction with the calls made by France during the emergency session of the UN Security Council on December 20, 2022 and the efforts made later.
