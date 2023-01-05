New Czech Rep. ambassador to Armenia expresses wish to assist process of developing cooperation

The newly appointed ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia, Petr Piruncik, issued a statement Thursday on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"Armenia is one of the closest allies of the Czech Republic. Our relations have been friendly for a long time and cooperation is developing successfully in many domains.
I would like to assist in the above process so that it is continuous in nature. I arrived in your beautiful country only a few days ago, but I have already fallen in love with it. I would like you to have the same warm relations with the Czech Republic," the Czech diplomat noted, in particular, in his statement.