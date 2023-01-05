US pledges to provide $30M in aid to Moldova

The U.S. will provide $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis and other economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine, a U.S. government aid agency said Thursday, AP reported.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said the funds will be paid to Moldova through a World Bank trust fund. Some of the funds will be used to reimburse the country for previous electricity purchases.
USAID said that as Moldova began to recover from a recent “series of severe shocks” including the COVID-19 pandemic and a fourfold increase in natural gas prices, the war in Ukraine has placed its “short-term economic recovery and its long-term economic prospects at risk.”
USAID said that since February, the U.S. has provided Moldova with $320 million in emergency support.