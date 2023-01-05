News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 05
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Erdogan tells Zelenskyy about his readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine ‘for peace’
Erdogan tells Zelenskyy about his readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine ‘for peace’
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The public relations department of Erdogan's office informed that the interlocutors discussed the Turkish assistance in the humanitarian and energy sectors, as well as the issue of the "grains corridor."

"The President of Turkey announced his country's readiness for the mediation efforts to achieve long-term peace between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan also drew attention to the ongoing efforts to organize the exchange of prisoners, as well as emphasized Ankara's readiness to make a diplomatic contribution to the acceleration of the processes around the Zaporizhia nuclear plant," the message says.

Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas
The Russian President ordered a 36-hour ceasefire…
 Erdogan, Putin discuss energy, Ukraine, Syria
The Turkish and Russian presidents had a phone call…
 Russia Patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine
Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on January 6-7…
 Media: German Defense Minister faces barrage of criticism for her actions in relation to Ukraine
Many in political Berlin considered the New Year's address...
 The Hill: Zelensky's visit to US marks beginning of end of war in Ukraine  
Like a small engine, Ukraine is winning many battles and becoming...
 19fortyfive: Joe Biden uses Zelenskyy as a pawn
Americans need President Joe Biden to explain his strategy for Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos