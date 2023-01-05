Erdogan tells Zelenskyy about his readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine ‘for peace’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The public relations department of Erdogan's office informed that the interlocutors discussed the Turkish assistance in the humanitarian and energy sectors, as well as the issue of the "grains corridor."
"The President of Turkey announced his country's readiness for the mediation efforts to achieve long-term peace between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan also drew attention to the ongoing efforts to organize the exchange of prisoners, as well as emphasized Ankara's readiness to make a diplomatic contribution to the acceleration of the processes around the Zaporizhia nuclear plant," the message says.
Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier.