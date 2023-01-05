Calls to authorities to send modern tanks to Ukraine become more frequent in Germany

France’s decision to send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to Ukraine prompted renewed calls from within German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition for Berlin to send more modern fighting vehicles to help in the war against Russia, Reuters reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked France for the AMX-10 RC vehicles, saying other allies should take that as a signal and that “there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with western tanks.”
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the Getrman parliamentary defence committee and a member of Chancellor Scholz’s junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP), called for Berlin to send Marder infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainians to use them.
Sara Nanni, the security policy spokesperson from the Greens party, another coalition partner, said Germany should send Marders and Leopard tanks.
Scholz’s government ramped up defence spending and sent aid and weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded last February, but as other Western powers has sometimes hesitated to send powerful weapons for fear of risking direct conflict with Moscow.
Scholz has also made it clear that he did not want to go it alone on sending heavy weapons to Ukraine and that he would coordinate deliveries with other members of the NATO alliance.
Asked about that prospect during a visit to Oslo, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany would adjust its weapons deliveries to the needs on the battlefield.