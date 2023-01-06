Morocco complains of harassment over corruption scandal in European Parliament

Morocco's ties to the European Union must be protected from harassment in the European Parliament, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said Thursday after investigating corruption allegations involving European lawmakers, Qatar and Morocco, Reuters reported.
"This partnership faces a continuous judicial harassment and repeated media attacks," Bourita told reporters following talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, although Bourita did not directly refer to the cash-for-influence case. "This partnership faces attacks in European institutions, notably at the parliament," Bourita added.
Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations that Qatar showered them with money and gifts to influence decision-making. Qatar has pleaded not to be involved in the scandal.
The arrest warrants issued in Italy also include allegations of payments from Morocco.
Morocco has not publicly commented on the case.
According to Borrell, EU aid to Morocco will increase to 1.6 billion euros in 2021-2027 from 1.4 billion in 2014-2020.