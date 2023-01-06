U.S. resident poisons her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs to take over his home

Wisconsin resident Amanda Chapin, 50, accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs, has been charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder.
State authorities allege she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, three times in July and August by slipping barbiturates into his coffee, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
According to the criminal complaint, the couple married in March. After the wedding, Amanda forged the signature of one of her husband's children on a power of attorney and then required her husband to amend the home purchase agreement so that she would get the house in the event of his death. The complaint states that the first time she poisoned her husband less than three weeks after the deed to the house was executed.
The third time, when he drank the allegedly poisoned coffee in early August, he fell into a coma that lasted four days. Blood tests showed that the barbiturates in his system came from drugs he used to euthanize animals.
Gary Chapin's son subsequently filed a restraining order against Amanda Chapin on behalf of his father, and Gary Chapin filed for divorce.
According to the criminal complaint, Amanda Chapin violated the restraining order in September when she emailed her husband a suicide note, writing that she had decided to kill herself because his children would "destroy" her. She repeatedly denied poisoning him.
The next day, Gary Chapin filed for divorce.