Around 100 HALO Trust local staff are in Karabakh

The HALO Trust non-profit organization which removes debris left behind by war, in particular landmines, issued a statement on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.
“The HALO Trust is seriously concerned by the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor that provides the only link to Nagorno Karabakh.
After almost one month of closure, we are closely following the humanitarian impact of the blockade. HALO has around 100 local staff on the ground in Karabakh and we are monitoring the availability of food and other supplies for them and their communities.
HALO is hoping for a swift resolution. However, we are in regular contact with our regular partners and other humanitarian organizations to coordinate humanitarian assistance, as needed,” reads the statement by HALO Trust.