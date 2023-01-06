News
Friday
January 06
U.S. and Ukraine reject Russia's proposed ceasefire
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden believes that Russia's proposed ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas Day is an attempt to get some oxygen.

As previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a cease-fire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12.00 on January 6, 2023 to 24.00 on January 7, 2023 a cease-fire regime along the entire line of combat contact of the parties in Ukraine. Based on the fact that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the areas of combat operations, we urge the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Ukraine rejected the cease-fire proposal, saying there would be no cease-fire until Moscow "withdraws its forces from occupied lands." "They now want to use Christmas as a cover, however briefly, to stop the advance of our guys in Donbass and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized troops closer to our positions," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
