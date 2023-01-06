Turkey's Supreme Court decides to temporarily freeze funds of pro-Kurdish party

Turkey's Supreme Court has ruled to temporarily freeze funds of the pro-Kurdish People's Democracy Party, AP reports.
The decision comes weeks after the chief prosecutor asked the Turkish Constitutional Court to block the bank accounts from which the Finance Ministry transfers funds to the party.
The prosecutor is trying to shut down the party on charges related to terrorism, which is seen as part of an intensifying crackdown on the opposition in the run-up to the elections.
The Constitutional Court gave the party a month to present arguments against the prosecutor's demand.
The Ministry of Finance provides financial aid to political parties represented in parliament and, according to media reports, the party was to receive 539 million Turkish liras (about $29 million) this year.
Prosecutors accuse the party of alleged collusion with the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party. It is due to file a motion to shut the party down next week.
The party's spokeswoman Ebru Günay criticized the court's decision, accusing it of being a tool for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's campaign to use the will of the peoples of Turkey.
Dozens of elected MPs and mayors of the party, including former co-chairs Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, as well as thousands of party members, were arrested on terrorism charges. Meanwhile, several party mayors voted for in local elections in 2019 were replaced by state-appointed trustees.