Catholicos of All Armenians leads liturgy at St. Grigor Lusavorich Church in Yerevan

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II leads liturgy in the Saint Grigor Illuminator Church in Yerevan. The liturgy is followed by a traditional water blessing ceremony. The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Epiphany on the Feast of Holy Nativity.
As in the previous two years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was called upon by the Armenian Apostolic Church to resign after signing the statement of surrender, is not present at the liturgy. President Vahagn Khachatryan and other dignitaries are also absent.