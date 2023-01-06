News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 06
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Catholicos of All Armenians leads liturgy at St. Grigor Lusavorich Church in Yerevan
Catholicos of All Armenians leads liturgy at St. Grigor Lusavorich Church in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society


Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II leads liturgy in the Saint Grigor Illuminator Church in Yerevan. The liturgy is followed by a traditional water blessing ceremony. The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Epiphany on the Feast of Holy Nativity.     

As in the previous two years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was called upon by the Armenian Apostolic Church to resign after signing the statement of surrender, is not present at the liturgy. President Vahagn Khachatryan and other dignitaries are also absent.   
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos of All Armenians expresses unconditional support to Armenians of Karabakh 
It is with such renewal that we can eliminate all evil and injustice...
 Christmas liturgy takes place in blockaded Karabakh
The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Epiphany on the day of Holy Nativity...
 Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas
The Russian President ordered a 36-hour ceasefire…
 Armenia official: We conclude year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh
The education, science, culture, and sports minister issued a congratulatory message on the upcoming New Year and Armenian Christmas holidays…
 Greek City Times: Nagorno-Karabakh: Christmas under blockade
A group of Azerbaijani environmental activists is blocking the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the rest of the world...
 Putin congratulates Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan on coming New Year, Christmas
As well as the third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos