At least 149 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in 2022, Razm.info research

The military website Razm.info carried out a research which revealed at least 149 losses in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and related power structures. The research particularly concerns casualties recorded from January 1 to December 31, 2022.
At least 81 of them died during the aggression against Armenia on September 13-14. "Of the 68 casualties we know of outside the September fighting, only 2 were combat casualties. At least 30 of the dead were contract servicemen, including 1 colonel and 4 lieutenant colonels in the reserve," the site notes.
The number of suicides registered in the power structures of Azerbaijan and known to the resource today reached 20. This is much higher than in previous years. For comparison, in 2021 there were 9 cases of suicide, and in 2020 - 5. At the same time, 1 major died from the coronavirus.
Azerbaijan has consistently concealed its losses (especially after the August 2014 battles). Some of them are revealed months and even years later.