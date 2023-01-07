News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Portuguese man hid 100 pellets of cocaine in his own stomach
Portuguese man hid 100 pellets of cocaine in his own stomach
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A Portuguese man hid 100 pellets of cocaine in his stomach while trying to smuggle the drug into Australia.

A Portuguese national arrived at Sydney airport from France via Hong Kong on Jan. 1 with an estimated 1.6 kilograms of cocaine. Australian Border Force (ABF) officers examined the man's luggage. A subsequent CT scan revealed pellets in his stomach that he later excreted, each containing about 16 grams, AAP reported.

He was charged with concealing 120 grams of cocaine inside him using six Kinder Surprise capsules.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two-storey house burns down in Kapan, Syunik province of Armenia
Two firefighters and rescuers arrived on the scene...
 Explosion in Sisian city pantheon: There is a casualty
One citizen was taken to Sisian Medical Center with injuries...
 Azerbaijani media report on shootings on border with Iran
The wounded man was taken to the hospital in Fizuli district...
 Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 50
At least 50 people have been killed and 21 are missing...
 Restaurant catches fire in center of Moscow
A fire has started in a restaurant in the center of Moscow...
 Cambodia fire death toll rises to 26
The death toll in the fire at the Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet has risen to 26,,,
Most
Read Viewed
Photos