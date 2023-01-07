Portuguese man hid 100 pellets of cocaine in his own stomach

A Portuguese man hid 100 pellets of cocaine in his stomach while trying to smuggle the drug into Australia.
A Portuguese national arrived at Sydney airport from France via Hong Kong on Jan. 1 with an estimated 1.6 kilograms of cocaine. Australian Border Force (ABF) officers examined the man's luggage. A subsequent CT scan revealed pellets in his stomach that he later excreted, each containing about 16 grams, AAP reported.
He was charged with concealing 120 grams of cocaine inside him using six Kinder Surprise capsules.