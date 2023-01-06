News
Friday
January 06
China's aviation regulator wants passenger traffic to reach about 75% of pre-pandemic levels
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

China's aviation regulator wants passenger traffic to reach about 75% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, up from 38% last year.

China's aviation industry should also aim for break-even this year, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said, CCTV reported. China's largest state-owned airlines reported billions of dollars in losses in the first three quarters of 2022.

The outlook for 2023 is rosier, with Chinese airlines expected to be the first winners after the international opening on Jan. 8. Foreign carriers are struggling with capacity shortages as other countries have opened their borders.
