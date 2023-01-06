Prince Harry claims to have killed more than two dozen people in Afghanistan after the army taught him not to consider Taliban members human, The Telegraph reports, citing an excerpt from his book titled 'Spare'.
Harry noted that he's not proud of it, but he's not ashamed, either. "In the era of Apaches and laptops," Harry said he was able to come up "with exactness how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number."
The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served as a forward air controller in the British Royal Army from 2007 to 2008 and piloted an attack helicopter from 2012 to 2013. "It seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number. So my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote, adding that the number came from six missions during his second tour in the country.
Harry claimed that the Army ingrained in him the idea that the Taliban were chess pieces.
"I made it my purpose, from day one, to never go to bed with any doubt whether I had done the right thing… whether I had shot at Taliban and only Taliban, without civilians in the vicinity. I wanted to return to Great Britain with all my limbs, but more than that I wanted to get home with my conscience intact," Harry wrote.
Penguin Random House, the book's publisher, did not distribute excerpts from the memoir before it was published on January 10, 2023, but The Telegraph wrote that it received a copy of the book in Spanish from a Spanish bookstore.