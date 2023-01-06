Catholicos of All Armenians expresses unconditional support to Armenians of Karabakh 

Catholicos of All Armenians has expressed an unconditional support to Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh

"I stress the necessity of mobilization for the Motherland and full support to our compatriots living in Nagorno Karabakh and bordering settlements of the Republic of Armenia," The Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II said in his message on the occasion of Christmas and Epiphany holiday during the liturgy.

The message said that for more than two thousand years the good news of the Nativity of Christ has resounded throughout the world and has inspired the souls of men with an exemplary call to be renewed in Christ, to establish peace and spread love.

The Catholicos's message, as cited by Armenian News-NEWS.am in Russian, notes in particular:

"Dear,

In the disaster of the Karabakh war and the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia a few months ago, we have again suffered the pain of great loss and anguish. Our sons died heroically in the name of the homeland, and thousands became invalids. Dozens of our sons are in captivity. There are still those missing.

The blocking of the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia led to a humanitarian disaster.

To overcome the challenges we face in this difficult situation, we need true renewal, purification of heart, soul and mind, transformation in Christ, unity and commitment to our nation and homeland.

It is with such renewal that we can eliminate all evil and injustice, destructive manifestations of fear, violence, hatred and accommodation from our homeland life and unite all national potential with a vision for the future for the good of the Motherland, establish respect and love for one another and put Armenia-Diaspora joint activities on a solid foundation of trust.

Dear children of Armenia, let us remain steadfast in our faith in our Savior, the Lord, and let us keep the spiritual meaning of the feast of Christmas with a selfless heart.

I urge to strengthen our love for the Motherland and support our brothers and sisters suffering in Nagorno-Karabakh and in the bordering regions of Armenia in every possible way.

Let us realize that we are responsible for our Motherland and the generations to come and let us not compromise our independent statehood. Let our good deeds be the basis for our glorious rise and victory, and together we will build a secure and bright future for our Motherland and our people.

I address the Patriarch's word to the courageous and noble faithful of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Dear Karabakhis, in these days, the thoughts and thoughts of our people are mainly directed to you. You, who never gave in to hardships, even today continue to struggle for freedom and independence, for the triumph of historical justice. I urge you to take the example of your brave ancestors, to show the determination to live in your historic homeland.

The just demand to protect the fundamental rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh will be realized through the joint efforts of Armenians and the international community.

Thanks to our historical experience, we know that we have overcome difficulties only when we were united around common goals, renewed in Christ, united in Christ and walked in the ways of God, as the apostle said."