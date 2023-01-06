News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 06
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia ranks 94th in Global Firepower rating on might of world armies in 2023
Armenia ranks 94th in Global Firepower rating on might of world armies in 2023
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia was ranked 94th in the Global Firepower rating on the power of the world's armies in 2023.

The army of Azerbaijan is 57th among 145 armies. In 2022, the Azerbaijani army was in 63rd place. Georgia's army was ranked 85th.

In addition to weapons and number of soldiers, six dozen factors are taken into account when calculating the index of Global Firepower, including the number of troops, armored vehicles, naval forces, natural resources, the number of personnel, level of development of transport and infrastructure, military budget, foreign exchange reserves and purchasing power.

The top five includes the United States, Russia, China, India and the United Kingdom.

Turkey is ranked 11th and Iran is 17th.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos