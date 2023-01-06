Armenia ranks 94th in Global Firepower rating on might of world armies in 2023

Armenia was ranked 94th in the Global Firepower rating on the power of the world's armies in 2023.
The army of Azerbaijan is 57th among 145 armies. In 2022, the Azerbaijani army was in 63rd place. Georgia's army was ranked 85th.
In addition to weapons and number of soldiers, six dozen factors are taken into account when calculating the index of Global Firepower, including the number of troops, armored vehicles, naval forces, natural resources, the number of personnel, level of development of transport and infrastructure, military budget, foreign exchange reserves and purchasing power.
The top five includes the United States, Russia, China, India and the United Kingdom.
Turkey is ranked 11th and Iran is 17th.