Japanese PM to consider invitation to visit Kyiv depending on different circumstances
Japanese PM to consider invitation to visit Kyiv depending on different circumstances
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will consider an invitation to visit Kyiv depending on various circumstances, but nothing has been decided yet.

Kishida's remarks came during phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Reuters reported.

The PM also confirmed that Tokyo fully supports Ukraine.

Earlier, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular press conference that the head of President Zelenskiy's office, Andrei Yermak, had sent Kishida an invitation to visit Ukraine through Tokyo's ambassador to Kyiv.

Kishida confirmed that he had received the invitation, but said nothing has been decided yet. He is scheduled to visit most of the other G7 member countries next week on a key diplomatic tour before Japan hosts the annual G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
