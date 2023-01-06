Two-storey house burns down in Kapan, Syunik province of Armenia

On January 6, 11:31 a.m., Syunik Regional Center for Crisis Management received a signal that a dwelling house was on fire in Kapan city of Barabatum. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Two firefighters and rescuers arrived on the scene. The second degree of complexity was declared. Two more combat calculations were sent to the scene of the accident.
It turned out that the fire happened in a two-story house (each floor is 120 square meters). No casualties were reported.
The fire was localized at 13:22, while suppressed at 15:28. The first floor of the house, 100 square meters of the second floor and wooden roof structures were burned.