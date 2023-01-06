News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 06
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Two-storey house burns down in Kapan, Syunik province of Armenia
Two-storey house burns down in Kapan, Syunik province of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On January 6, 11:31 a.m., Syunik Regional Center for Crisis Management received a signal that a dwelling house was on fire in Kapan city of Barabatum. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Two firefighters and rescuers arrived on the scene. The second degree of complexity was declared. Two more combat calculations were sent to the scene of the accident.

It turned out that the fire happened in a two-story house (each floor is 120 square meters). No casualties were reported.

The fire was localized at 13:22, while suppressed at 15:28. The first floor of the house, 100 square meters of the second floor and wooden roof structures were burned.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Explosion in Sisian city pantheon: There is a casualty
One citizen was taken to Sisian Medical Center with injuries...
 Azerbaijani media report on shootings on border with Iran
The wounded man was taken to the hospital in Fizuli district...
 Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 50
At least 50 people have been killed and 21 are missing...
 Restaurant catches fire in center of Moscow
A fire has started in a restaurant in the center of Moscow...
 Cambodia fire death toll rises to 26
The death toll in the fire at the Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet has risen to 26,,,
 Explosion occurs in restaurant in Turkey
At least seven people were killed and four were injured...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos