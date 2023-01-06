News
Russian Defense Ministry reports observance of ceasefire regime
Russian Defense Ministry reports observance of ceasefire regime
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Since noon on January 6, Russian troops in the area of a special military operation along the entire line of combat contact of the parties have declared a ceasefire regime, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said that the ceasefire was imposed in accordance with President Vladimir Putin's instructions and was being observed by Russian troops despite continued shelling by the enemy. The Defense Ministry's statement also noted that in case of such attacks, Russian troops retaliate, RBC reported.

"Despite the Russian group of troops observing the ceasefire today, January 6, from 12 p.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime continued artillery shelling of populated areas and Russian troop positions. Russian forces' return fire suppressed the AFU positions from which the shelling was carried out," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the truce proposed by Russia was a "cover-up" designed to help move equipment, ammunition and mobilized troops closer to Ukrainian positions, while Zelenskiy's office stated that a "temporary truce" was possible only if Russia withdrew from the occupied territories.
