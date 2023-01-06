News
Friday
January 06
News
Turkish mockery: they blocked road of life to Karabakh, but removes ban on air cargo transportation with Armenia
Turkish mockery: they blocked road of life to Karabakh, but removes ban on air cargo transportation with Armenia
Turkey informed Armenia on lifting the ban on direct air cargo transportation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The spokesperson reminded that the establishment of cargo transportation is the result of one of the agreements reached during the meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on July 1 last year.

"We expect that the next agreement - on ensuring the possibility of crossing the land border for citizens of third countries - will also be implemented as soon as possible," Hunanyan noted.

Armenia and Turkey launch direct air cargo transportation
