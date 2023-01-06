Azerbaijanis starts fire in Black Lake area, which reached the Verinshen mountains

Azerbaijanis, who have been occupying the Black Lake region of Armenia's province region since May 12, set a fire on the mountain slopes of the region this morning, Artak Zadayan, head of the Verishen community administration, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The fire spread from the slopes of the mountains called Kachalsar. According to our information, they set fire to tires and rolled them there. Who else could have done it if not the Azerbaijanis? Now the fire has already reached our administrative territory in the Verinshen mountains. It's 3-4 km away from the village, well visible. In the higher parts of these mountains the grass is dry and uncut, so the fire spreads easily. The villagers used to graze their cattle there; now, of course, they can't. I think Azerbaijanis did it on purpose," Zadayan said.
According to him, fire brigades are working at the site and the fire will be extinguished by morning.