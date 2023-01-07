6-year-old shoots teacher in US elementary school classroom

A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school in the US state of Virginia during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said, AP reported.
No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said.
The teacher—a woman in her 30s—suffered life-threatening injuries. Her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.
He said the boy had a handgun in the classroom, and investigators were trying to figure out where he obtained it. The police chief did not provide further details about the shooting, the altercation or what happened inside the school.
Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults.
A juvenile judge would have authority, though, to revoke a parent’s custody and place a child under the purview of the Department of Social Services.