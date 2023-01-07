US will suffer Soviet Union’s fate, says Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force commander

13 children are at neonatal and intensive care units, 12 adults are at intensive care unit in Karabakh

European Parliament members say Brussels should do more to resolve Karabakh humanitarian issues

Turkey building military base on border with Armenia, on Mount Ararat

Paul Mescal to star in ‘Gladiator’ sequel

European Parliament member calls for specific actions to unblock Lachin corridor

Prince Harry's revelations are considered ‘treason’ by UK military

Biden administration putting off US emergency oil reserve replenishment

6-year-old shoots teacher in US elementary school classroom

10 worst games of 2022: Postal 4: No Regrets tops list

Iran ambassador to Baku: We have clearly warned Azerbaijan about consequences of Israel presence, influence

3 Karabakh patients transferred to Armenia through Red Cross mediation, accompaniment

Pentagon signs $40M contract with L3Harris to develop anti-UAV systems to bolster Ukraine security forces

Vitaly Balasanyan dismissed, Ararat Melkumyan appointed Artsakh Security Council chief

Kanye West's daughter, North, transforms into rapper dad, posts video with mom, Kim Kardashian (VIDEO)

Cuba spy Ana Belen Montes released after 20 years in prison

US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor

Prince Harry admits to using cocaine at age of 17

John Bolton confirms he could run in 2024 US presidential elections

Kevin McCarthy becomes 55th Speaker of US House of Representatives

Portuguese man hid 100 pellets of cocaine in his own stomach

10 shot as rapper French Montana was filming video in Miami

Taliban slams Prince Harry over killing of 25 Afghans

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

Saudi Arabia could become Netanyahu's political lifeline

Inflation in Eurozone falls to 9.2 percent

Germany wants to deliver about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Japanese authorities to pay families $7,700 per child to move from Tokyo

Oil to jump 28% in 2023, and another energy crisis will push prices up

World food prices hit record high in 2022

Major discoveries in health and biology in 2022

China's aviation regulator wants passenger traffic to reach about 75% of pre-pandemic levels

Macron: France's health system issues are likely to worsen before situation improves

Xi Jinping wants closer energy cooperation with Turkmenistan

Fans are concerned that season 2 of Wednesday may not be released on Netflix

Japan wants G-7 to unite against China's economic coercion

Defense News: Drone successes in Ukraine may lead to a new era of wars

Turkish mockery: they blocked road of life to Karabakh, but removes ban on air cargo transportation with Armenia

Aleksandar Čeferin to have no rival in UEFA presidential election

EU economic policy in 2023

Karabakh ombudsman calls on countries that recognized the Armenian Genocide to recognize Karabakh independence

Russian Defense Ministry reports observance of ceasefire regime

Young girl moves from city to countryside and starts beekeeping

Armenia and Turkey launch direct air cargo transportation

Carlsen and Aronian to take part in Tata Steel Masters

Two-storey house burns down in Kapan, Syunik province of Armenia

When Ocean's Eleven remake starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be released?

Prince Harry claims to have killed more than two dozen people in Afghanistan

Japanese PM to consider invitation to visit Kyiv depending on different circumstances

Djokovic reaches semifinals

Mexico arrests drug lord El Chapo's son ahead of Biden's visit

8 useful AI tools that are free

Azerbaijan opens fire on Nagorno-Karabakh civilian

Iran says large-scale cyberattack on Central Bank website prevented

Roze from Blackpink stars in Tiffany Lock campaign

Explosion in Sisian city pantheon: There is a casualty

Ankara predicts aggravation of war in Ukraine in coming months

Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58

Police found missing rapper Theophilus London

Armenia ranks 94th in Global Firepower rating on might of world armies in 2023

Gazprom reduces gas pumping to the EU through Ukraine

Ambassador for Special Assignments speaks on members of government not coming to Liturgy

Azerbaijani media report on shootings on border with Iran

Samsung's quarterly profit falls by 2/3 to an 8-year low

Dubai unveils $8.7 trillion economic plan for next decade

Inter set to extend Edin Dzeko's contract

Times: West must stop playing Erdogan's dangerous game

Catholicos of All Armenians expresses unconditional support to Armenians of Karabakh

Producer and sound engineer Mark Capps shot and killed by police

UN Security Council members highlights need to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

At least 149 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in 2022, Razm.info research

Messi and Ronaldo to play against each other on Jan. 19

Turkey's Supreme Court decides to temporarily freeze funds of pro-Kurdish party

U.S. and Ukraine reject Russia's proposed ceasefire

Karen Khachanov loses to Daniil Medvedev

Christmas liturgy takes place in blockaded Karabakh

US and Germany will send infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Catholicos of All Armenians leads liturgy at St. Grigor Lusavorich Church in Yerevan

Mexican drug cartels rampage in Culiacan

Guardiola: It was a very important three points

Mercedes-Benz intends to invest billions of euros to build 10,000 fast charging points for electric cars

Bayern introduce Daley Blind

Manchester City beat Chelsea

U.S. resident poisons her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs to take over his home

Amateur archaeologist uncovers secret of primitive ice age writing system

Morocco complains of harassment over corruption scandal in European Parliament

Calls to authorities to send modern tanks to Ukraine become more frequent in Germany

Karabakh grocery stores practically empty, number of closed stores in capital Stepanakert increases

Rolling Stone magazine is slammed for not putting Celine Dion on its list of 200 greatest singers of all time

US pledges to provide $30M in aid to Moldova

Around 100 HALO Trust local staff are in Karabakh

Iran MFA says French Institute for Research in Iran to be closed in response to new cartoons by Charlie Hebdo

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe to miss PSG’s upcoming match

Police arrest 9 terrorists in southern Iran

Turkey, Syria, Russia FMs’ meeting may take place in UAE in coming days, media report

Marukyan: By starving 120K population of Karabakh, Azerbaijan affirms that all demands of Artsakh people are legitimate

Erdogan tells Zelenskyy about his readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine ‘for peace’

Daley Blind to continue professional football career at Bayern

PM congratulates on upcoming Armenian Christmas

Amazon announces more than 18,000 job cuts