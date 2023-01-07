Prince Harry's revelations are considered ‘treason’ by UK military

Prince Harry has come under fire from both the Taliban and the UK military for admitting to the killing of 25 insurgents in Afghanistan, in what his former friends call "treason" that could provoke an assassination attempt.
Speaking to Sky News, Colonel Richard Kemp, who took command of UK troops in Afghanistan in 2003 before retiring, is among those who warn that the Taliban and its extremist followers may want to kill Harry as well as other veterans and active servicemen because of Harry’s aforesaid admission.
Kemp added that Harry's assumption that the UK military does not consider their enemies to be human, does not correspond to the truth.
Retired UK army veteran Colonel Tim Collins told Forces News that Harry's revelations were a treachery to his former fellow servicemen, comparing them to the prince's attacks on the royal family.
Some other veterans, including those who used to laud Harry, have made it clear that his latest statements have gone too far.