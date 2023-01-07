US will suffer Soviet Union’s fate, says Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force commander

The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has said that the United States will shamefully leave the West Asia region and suffer the fate of the Soviet Union, Tehran Times reported.
General Ismail Qaani said think tanks have corroborated his assessment.
“The United States will be plagued with the fate of the Soviet Union and think tanks have confirmed this,” the commander averred.
Qaani made the remarks in a commemorative ceremony in Kerman.
He also underlined the need for Iran to hold firm in its “true battle” with the U.S.
The IRGC Quds Force commander also took a jab at Israel, predicting it collapse in the near future. He said Israel’s army has turned into a mess, with no Israeli willing to join it.
Referring to a letter put out by the former prime minister of Israel about the dire internal situation, General Qaani said, “In this letter, it is written that the Jews ruled twice in history, and in the first period, which lasted 80 years, discord caused their collapse. In the second stage, which lasted for about 75 years, their rule was destroyed by disputes again. Even today, their differences are so great that they are collapsing.”