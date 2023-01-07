News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
3 Karabakh patients transferred to Armenia through Red Cross mediation, accompaniment
3 Karabakh patients transferred to Armenia through Red Cross mediation, accompaniment
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Three patients from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who were under medical supervision for days, have been transferred to various specialized medical centers in Armenia Saturday—and with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, reports the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare.

One of these patients is a two-month-old baby with Down's syndrome, and the other two are adults with "a cyst of the right shoulder joint—complicated by infection" and "acute leukemia."

Artsakh has been under Azerbaijani blockade for 27 days now.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
13 children are at neonatal and intensive care units, 12 adults are at intensive care unit in Karabakh
The Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare informed…
 European Parliament members say Brussels should do more to resolve Karabakh humanitarian issues
Nathalie Loiseau, a French MEP and chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense, said that the current Azerbaijani blockade of Karabakh is “illegal, cruel and contradictory with Baku’s claims that the territory belongs to Azerbaijan”...
 European Parliament member calls for specific actions to unblock Lachin corridor
Peter van Dalen said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell must act now…
 US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor
As per Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE…
 Karabakh ombudsman calls on countries that recognized the Armenian Genocide to recognize Karabakh independence
He also urged to apply sanctions against Azerbaijan and take responsibility...
 Catholicos of All Armenians expresses unconditional support to Armenians of Karabakh 
It is with such renewal that we can eliminate all evil and injustice...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos