3 Karabakh patients transferred to Armenia through Red Cross mediation, accompaniment

Three patients from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who were under medical supervision for days, have been transferred to various specialized medical centers in Armenia Saturday—and with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, reports the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare.
One of these patients is a two-month-old baby with Down's syndrome, and the other two are adults with "a cyst of the right shoulder joint—complicated by infection" and "acute leukemia."
Artsakh has been under Azerbaijani blockade for 27 days now.