Old Nazi map triggers treasure hunt in the Netherlands

An old map believed to mark the spot where German soldiers hid millions of euros worth of treasure during World War II sparked the imagination of treasure hunters in the Netherlands this week, Reuters reports.
Armed with metal detectors and shovels, groups roamed the fields surrounding rural Omeren in the east of the country after the Dutch National Archives released a map.
The archive said the map is believed to indicate where Nazi soldiers hid four large boxes filled with diamonds, rubies, gold, silver and all kinds of jewels they stole after a bank bombing in August 1944.
The map was obtained from a German soldier shortly after the war by a Dutch institute.
The research file containing the map was released this week because the maximum period of 75 years in which it could remain confidential has expired.
Although the existence of the hoard could never be fully confirmed, the institute made several unsuccessful attempts to find it in 1947, said Anne-Marieke Samson of the National Archives.
But the slim chance of finding any valuables didn't stop the amateur gold diggers.
Former Omeren Mayor Klaas Tammes, who now runs a foundation that owns land where the treasure might be hidden, said he has seen people from all over the country.